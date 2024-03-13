Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $12.39 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

ABBV opened at $180.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average of $155.62. The company has a market cap of $319.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

