Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $13.96 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,694 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,556 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

