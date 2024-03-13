Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,455,000 after acquiring an additional 937,404 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,873,000. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average of $101.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $113.96.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

