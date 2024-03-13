Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,511,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $194.19 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.09 and a 12 month high of $195.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

