Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,030 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Logitech International by 347.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 98,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 76,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

