Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

IVE opened at $183.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $183.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

