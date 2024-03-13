Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $183.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.31. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $183.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

