Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,694 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,694 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

