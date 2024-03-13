Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $358.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.72 and its 200-day moving average is $300.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

