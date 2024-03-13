Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 985 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.