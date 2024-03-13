Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) & Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Critical Contrast

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 23.83% 154.27% 10.95% Moderna -68.84% -10.23% -7.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 1 8 9 0 2.44 Moderna 2 8 5 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amgen and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Amgen currently has a consensus target price of $295.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Moderna has a consensus target price of $129.82, indicating a potential upside of 17.56%. Given Moderna’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moderna is more favorable than Amgen.

Volatility & Risk

Amgen has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amgen and Moderna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $28.19 billion 5.26 $6.72 billion $12.49 22.14 Moderna $6.75 billion 6.25 -$4.71 billion ($12.41) -8.90

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amgen beats Moderna on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout. It also markets other products, including Neulasta, MVASI, AMJEVITA/AMGEVITA, TEZSPIRE, Parsabiv, Aimovig, LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, TAVNEOS, RAVICTI, UPLIZNA and PROCYSBI. The company serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca plc for the development and commercialization of TEZSPIRE; Novartis Pharma AG to develop and commercialize Aimovig; UCB for the development and commercialization of EVENITY; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. for rocatinlimab development and commercialization; and BeiGene, Ltd. for oncology products expansion and development. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; localized regenerative, systemic intracellular, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances and collaborations with AstraZeneca; Merck; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.; Metagenomi, Inc.; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a strategic partnership with Caris Life Sciences to advance mRNA-Based oncology therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

