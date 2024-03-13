MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 156.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.19.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.25. The company had a trading volume of 142,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.78 and its 200 day moving average is $392.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of -148.64 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.