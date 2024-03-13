Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Insider Buys £39,900 in Stock

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) insider Clement Woon purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($51,121.08).

MGAM stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 265.50 ($3.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,452. The stock has a market cap of £757.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,254.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.88. Morgan Advanced Materials plc has a 1 year low of GBX 215.50 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.50 ($4.02).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.04) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

