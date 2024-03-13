Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:MGAM opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.40) on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of GBX 215.50 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.50 ($4.02). The company has a market cap of £757.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,254.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.88.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Morgan Advanced Materials to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.04) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.