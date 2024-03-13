Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

