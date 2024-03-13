Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 208 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

