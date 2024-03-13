Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,840 Shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. AXS Green Alpha ETF makes up 8.7% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 37.54% of AXS Green Alpha ETF worth $25,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXTE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AXS Green Alpha ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AXS Green Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AXS Green Alpha ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter.

NXTE traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $33.54. 632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,677. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36.

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

