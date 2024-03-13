Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 0.4% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.25. 4,306,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,708,481. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.