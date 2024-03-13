Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,789 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,265 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 759,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,934. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.39. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.47.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.