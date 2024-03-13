Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 11,089.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

