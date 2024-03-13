Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,886,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,439. The company has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06, a PEG ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.58. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

