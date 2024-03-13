Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR remained flat at $55.27 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 258,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,201. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.