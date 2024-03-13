Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NioCorp Developments by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NioCorp Developments by 19,112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in NioCorp Developments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in NioCorp Developments by 2,710.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares during the period. 2.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. NioCorp Developments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

NioCorp Developments ( NASDAQ:NB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

