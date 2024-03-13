Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.58. The company had a trading volume of 355,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,672. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

