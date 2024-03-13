Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOM. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 487.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 64,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. 43,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

