Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 924 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.11. 53,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.99. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

