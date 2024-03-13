Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 765,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $72,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of MPLX opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

