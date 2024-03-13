National Bank Financial Comments on Minto Apartment’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
Minto Apartment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.