National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.12

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$109.12 and last traded at C$108.99, with a volume of 152973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$107.00.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$96.02. The stock has a market cap of C$37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. Analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8970588 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Bank of Canada



National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

