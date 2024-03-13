Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31,829.52

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $31,829.52 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00124600 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00018607 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000248 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

