NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.25 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.02 or 0.00011044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 80.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020.

