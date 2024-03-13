Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 16,292 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 565.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,490,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,359,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,474,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

