Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alkermes by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Alkermes by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.57. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.