Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $554,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,769,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,920,000 after purchasing an additional 657,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

