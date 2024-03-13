Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 173.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,778 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 41,483 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 65.3% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 78.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 569,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 250,266 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 781,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

EQC stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Profile

In related news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $45,072.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

