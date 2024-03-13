Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $489,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LKQ opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

