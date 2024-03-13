Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $627,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,570,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,745,000 after acquiring an additional 204,267 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

WMS stock opened at $161.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

