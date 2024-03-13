Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $122.86. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,755 shares of company stock worth $10,417,732. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

