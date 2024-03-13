Neo Ivy Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TOL opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $122.86. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,755 shares of company stock worth $10,417,732. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
