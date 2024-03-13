Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $480,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,723,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,340,000 after buying an additional 523,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AON by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON stock opened at $320.40 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

