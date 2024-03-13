Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $481,000 Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

