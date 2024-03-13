Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NYSE:IR opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

