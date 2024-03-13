Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $2,816,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3,212.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 476,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 461,794 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 231.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,901,000 after buying an additional 2,155,316 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

