Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.19.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

