Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 272,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 69,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 57,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.