Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after buying an additional 3,167,607 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

