Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 13,744 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

