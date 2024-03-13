Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,072 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $251.18 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.22 and a 200-day moving average of $228.52.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.