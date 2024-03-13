Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $542,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $259.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average is $215.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

