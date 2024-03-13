Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $678,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $538.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $543.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

