Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $950,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

IRT opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.77.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -914.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

